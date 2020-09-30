Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

An electrical pole fire in the vicinity of Lucian Adams Drive and Memorial Boulevard led to a power outage in the medical and shopping district on Memorial north of Texas 73 on Wednesday afternoon.

Port Arthur Fire Battalion Chief Jay Fountain confirmed a vehicle hit electrical equipment, causing multiple businesses and other establishments in the Memorial Boulevard area to go without power at about 12:30 p.m.

Entergy Texas indicated power was restored in the shopping area shortly after 2 p.m., with outages still existing between Memorial and Ninth Avenue at the time.

The cause of the vehicle collision and condition of the driver are not immediately known.

At least 2,100 customers in the shopping area were impacted, with about 1,180 still without power as of 2:29 p.m., according to Entergy. The number of outages went down to 105 as of 4:11 p.m.

Memorial High School was among establishments that were impacted.

Power has been restored at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Fire crews assisted wheelchair-bound patients who were at upper floors of the campus’ Regional Professional Building down to the first floor due to the elevators not operating, Fountain said.

— Mary Meaux contributed to this article.