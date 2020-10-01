expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

Johnny Carl Hutson

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

BEAUMONT — A 56-year-old man Beaumont man is behind bars after a search warrant was executed for possession or promotion of child pornography.

On Sept. 30, investigators with the Office of Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit along Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed an evidentiary search warrant at a residence in Beaumont for possession or promotion of child pornography.

This search warrant is the result a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline Report involving the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage account, according to a press release from the JCSO.

Evidence was seized and 56-year-old Johnny Carl Hutson was arrested on a failure to register as a sex offender warrant. His bond was set at $250,000.

Hutson was previously convicted in 2008 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 10 years in Texas Department of Corrections.

Once paroled, he failed to continue to register as a sex offender.

This investigation continues and additional charges are expected to be filed.

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues

Local

Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

Local

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

Local

BRIEF — Blessing of the Animals set for Saturday

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School