Beverly Elaine Domaschk, 73, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Beverly was born February 2, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to Arthur and Alma (Teinert) Domaschk.

Beverly grew up in Port Arthur and after receiving her Associates Degree spent many years working for the University of Texas Systems in Austin.

Beverly also spent time living in Copperas Cove.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; Arthur Domaschk and Alma (Teinert) Domaschk.

She is survived by a brother, Gordon Domaschk and wife Kim of Argyle; niece Amanda Domaschk of Dallas; niece Laura McIntosh and husband Robert of Aledo; one great-nephew Elree McIntosh; and several very dear friends.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove .com for the Domaschk family.