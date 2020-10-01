expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

Danny Doyle Willis

Danny Doyle Willis

By PA News

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

Danny Doyle Willis was born on January 31, 1973, in Port Arthur to Beverly White and the late Edward Willis Sr.

Danny was a resident of Port Arthur for 47 years.

He accepted Christ and baptized at an early age.

On Friday, September 25, 2020, he went home to be with his savor.

Danny was a proud graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1991.

Danny was a loving father that dedicated all his time to provide for his family.

He was a caring person that gave without recognition.

Danny worked at Bechtel as a General Foreman for 15 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Wife Tonya Willis of Port Arthur; Mother Beverly White (Momo) of Port Arthur; two brothers Edward Willis 3rd and Rodney Willis of Port Arthur; two sisters, Kathy Willis of Houston and Ardina ­­­­Barabin (David) of Port Arthur; two stepsisters, Rachael Doncontell (John) of Port Arthur and Verlesia White Leblanc (Carrol) of Port Arthur; one stepbrother, Terry White of Port Arthur; two daughters Dani Willis of Houston and Destiny Willis of Beaumont; stepchildren Timothy Rhodes of Colorado, Chasity Attaway of Port Arthur, Shay and Taylor Latulas of Port Arthur; and the abundance of uncles, aunts, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues

Local

Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

Local

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

Local

BRIEF — Blessing of the Animals set for Saturday

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School