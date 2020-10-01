Danny Doyle Willis was born on January 31, 1973, in Port Arthur to Beverly White and the late Edward Willis Sr.

Danny was a resident of Port Arthur for 47 years.

He accepted Christ and baptized at an early age.

On Friday, September 25, 2020, he went home to be with his savor.

Danny was a proud graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1991.

Danny was a loving father that dedicated all his time to provide for his family.

He was a caring person that gave without recognition.

Danny worked at Bechtel as a General Foreman for 15 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Wife Tonya Willis of Port Arthur; Mother Beverly White (Momo) of Port Arthur; two brothers Edward Willis 3rd and Rodney Willis of Port Arthur; two sisters, Kathy Willis of Houston and Ardina ­­­­Barabin (David) of Port Arthur; two stepsisters, Rachael Doncontell (John) of Port Arthur and Verlesia White Leblanc (Carrol) of Port Arthur; one stepbrother, Terry White of Port Arthur; two daughters Dani Willis of Houston and Destiny Willis of Beaumont; stepchildren Timothy Rhodes of Colorado, Chasity Attaway of Port Arthur, Shay and Taylor Latulas of Port Arthur; and the abundance of uncles, aunts, nephews, other relatives and friends.