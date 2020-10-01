expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 1, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:11 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

Louis Henry Lind, 20, of Lumberton, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Robert “Bob”  Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Carey McKinney, 61, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Una Adams, 95, of Pasadena, Texas formerly of Port Arthur died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tony Fuselier, Jr., 44, of Austin, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Ryan Hawkins, 49, of Austin, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Thelma A. Newcost, 88 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Rita Beth (Smith) Johnson, 87, of Port Neches, Texas died September 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Roland “Corkie” Haywood Bean, 81, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 30, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Velta Hill, 80, of Port Arthur died Monday, September 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Lee B. Smith, 88, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Dorothy Ann Purkerson, 88, of Nederland, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues

Local

Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

Local

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

Local

BRIEF — Blessing of the Animals set for Saturday

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School