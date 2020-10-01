expand
October 1, 2020

Emma Louise Guillory Clayton “Teddy”

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

Emma Louise Guillory Clayton, “Teddy”, 64, departed her earthly home peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Emma was born January 8, 1956 to the union of Joseph and Dorothy Guillory.

She was a resident of Port Arthur for 64 years, a faithful member of East Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she was baptized under the late Rev. Dr. Arthur Trainer.

Throughout the years she continued her membership under the leadership of Rev. Lee Fields, Jr., where she served in various auxiliaries such as, Pastoral Committee, Deaconess Board and Usher’s Department.

Emma was a 1974 graduate of Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, TX.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Guillory.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 18 years, Calvin Clayton; two daughters Minister Tamara Nicole Ransom (Jerome) of
Pearland, TX and Teri Lynn Smith (Kory) of Groves, TX; mother, Dorothy Albert Lewis (Joseph) of Port Arthur, TX; six grandchildren, Sha’De Jones of Vinton, LA, Se’Lah Jones, Jireh Edwards and Wynter Edwards of Pearland, TX, Cameron Smith and Maison Smith of Groves, TX; one great grandson, Kyrie Pitre of Vinton, LA; three sisters, Minister Carolyn Trice (Rev. Eugene), Cynthia Gunner (Charles) of Port Arthur, TX and Minister Josie Morgan (Dan) of Schertz, TX; two brothers, Joseph Guillory (Linda) and Herbert Guillory of Port Arthur, TX; godmother, Mary Amos of Lawtell, LA; goddaughter, Ma’Ryah Lewis of Port Arthur, TX; best friend, Anetrieous Ponder of Oakland, CA.

She also leaves one uncle, two aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with
visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

