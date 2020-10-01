expand
October 1, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

Groves Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

Sept. 23

  • Amber Croft, 39, was arrested for interfering w/public duties, resisting arrest and theft.
  • Myla Angelle, 23, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Ryan Truong, 27, was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Sylvia Le, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.

Sept. 24

  • Kara Stimac, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Texas 73 west.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3100 block of Cleveland.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.

Sept. 25

  • Christopher Lackey, 42, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Sept. 26

  • Jeffery Graham, 52, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 3100 block of Eugenia.
  • Rocky Russell, 55, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of McKinley.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3800 block of Grant.
  • Abandon/endanger child criminal negligence was reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 27

  • Lionel Junior II, 35, was arrested for evading arrest/detention and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Latasha Parker-Desselle, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Heath Denson, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of Taft.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Kenneth.

Sept. 28

  • Braxton Socia II, 47, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • Kimberly Bankester, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3900 block of Canal.
  • A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Ryann.
  • Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Willow Oak.

Sept. 29

  • Michael Stevenson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 500 block of East Parkway.
  • An information report was completed in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
  • A theft was reported in the 6300 block of 25th Street.

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

