Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Groves Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

Sept. 23

Amber Croft, 39, was arrested for interfering w/public duties, resisting arrest and theft.

Myla Angelle, 23, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Ryan Truong, 27, was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sylvia Le, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulway Drive.

Aggravated assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.

Sept. 24

Kara Stimac, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Texas 73 west.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3100 block of Cleveland.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.

Sept. 25

Christopher Lackey, 42, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Sept. 26

Jeffery Graham, 52, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 3100 block of Eugenia.

Rocky Russell, 55, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of McKinley.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3800 block of Grant.

Abandon/endanger child criminal negligence was reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 27

Lionel Junior II, 35, was arrested for evading arrest/detention and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.

Latasha Parker-Desselle, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.

Heath Denson, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of Taft.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Kenneth.

Sept. 28

Braxton Socia II, 47, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Kimberly Bankester, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

Aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3900 block of Canal.

A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Ryann.

Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Willow Oak.

Sept. 29