Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29
Groves Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29
Sept. 23
- Amber Croft, 39, was arrested for interfering w/public duties, resisting arrest and theft.
- Myla Angelle, 23, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Ryan Truong, 27, was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Sylvia Le, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulway Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.
Sept. 24
- Kara Stimac, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Texas 73 west.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3100 block of Cleveland.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.
Sept. 25
- Christopher Lackey, 42, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5000 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Sept. 26
- Jeffery Graham, 52, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 3100 block of Eugenia.
- Rocky Russell, 55, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of McKinley.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.
- Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3800 block of Grant.
- Abandon/endanger child criminal negligence was reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 27
- Lionel Junior II, 35, was arrested for evading arrest/detention and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Latasha Parker-Desselle, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Heath Denson, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of Taft.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Kenneth.
Sept. 28
- Braxton Socia II, 47, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Kimberly Bankester, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3900 block of Canal.
- A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Ryann.
- Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Willow Oak.
Sept. 29
- Michael Stevenson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 500 block of East Parkway.
- An information report was completed in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
- A theft was reported in the 6300 block of 25th Street.