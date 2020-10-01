expand
October 1, 2020

A screen grab of video released by Port Arthur Police of an armed robbery.

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:29 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

The Port Arthur Police Department has released suspect information in the robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery.

According to video and a brief statement released Saturday night by PAPD, two men entered Ana’s Mexican Bakery, 3426 Gulfway Drive, at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 19 and demanded money from the front desk cashier.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the suspects are both males, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and in their 20s. One was wearing a grey/white hoodie with grey pants and the other with a black hoodie and black pants.

There is no suspect vehicle information, she said.

At the time of the robbery there were also workers in the bakery.

The robbery included the threat of gunfire as one of the suspects had a gun and the other man jumped on top of the counter in an effort to secure all the cash the business kept up front.

PAPD shared a video of the robbery  one week after the robbery, showing the crime took less than one minute, no shots were fired and the victim was calm and compliant.

PAPD asks anyone with information on the identity of the two robbers to call Det. Tomas Barboza at 409-983-8650.

If you know this suspects’ identities or have any other information, you can also call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Make an anonymous online tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

