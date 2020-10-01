KAY DeCUIR — Nederland Fall Market Day just a few weeks away

Exciting times are ahead for the Nederland Economic Development Corporation and for our planned events.

We have so many fun things planned for all to participate during the months of October through December.

If you haven’t already seen our #shoplocal #shopoften #shopnederland televised

commercials, they run daily on Channel 6, Fox 4 and the CW.

We also have several billboards up across the area advertising #shoplocal #shopoften #shopnederland to help our local businesses and to remind

everyone in the Tri-County area about the wonderful shopping and dining Nederland offers.

On Sept. 21, we celebrated 29 local businesses who have been in business 50-131 years.

We celebrated at a local restaurant, The Schooner Restaurant. At the banquet we provided local awards to these businesses. Each establishment also received a Proclamation from Governor Abbott.

All of those who were able to attend enjoyed a night of fellowship.

We are so blessed to have the longevity of these great businesses and an additional 44 businesses who have been in business 15-49 years.

On Oct. 17, we will host Nederland Fall Market Day on Boston Avenue. We currently have 29 vendors and several have taken two to three booth spaces.

Those interested need to get their application in early as spaces are filling up.

We have a total of 70 spaces on Boston. A vendor application can be picked up from our office at 1519 Boston Avenue or printed out from our website at nededc.com. This is a day where all food trucks are welcome to join us.

Food trucks must submit an application as a vendor.

Everyone will only be required to wear a face covering when shopping at the booths.

We currently have four baskets for our Twelve Days of Christmas Event, which will kick off on Nov. 1.

We will be collecting baskets the month of October so we can begin to showcase baskets on Nov. 1.

This event allows you to shop locally in Nederland and purchase $20 worth of goods.

You will take your paid receipt and place it in an enclosed envelope with a donation made payable to Community Prayer Outreach, one of Nederland’s non-profits.

This envelope can be mailed or dropped off at our office address for a chance to win one of our 12 Christmas Baskets.

Most of the baskets are valued $200 and up. We have learned that we could have more than 16 baskets to raffle.

Remember you just simply shop Nederland and help support one of our local charities. You may enter as many times as you want, but you can only win one basket.

Some of our baskets are filled with gift cards. One basket is a chainsaw. Another is a toy basket. We have baskets of so many different kinds.

Our local stores are participating in the creation of these baskets, so there will be fun for all.

Each year during the months of November and December, our local shops offer extended hours for holiday shopping. Most will offer light appetizers and drinks to help you enjoy the holiday spirit.

Check the Facebook pages often to see what each store will be hosting in the coming months.

During the month of December, we will once again host the Nederland Christmas Golf Cart Parade.

More information will come out about this event in November.

With school now back in session and cooler temperatures in the air, we will be celebrating the holiday seasons before you know it.

We have been resilient this 2020 year in overcoming the obstacles that have been sent our way.

I am proud of the community in which I work, serve and live. We are #setxstrong and better for it each day!

Until next month, stay safe, check in often and #shoplocal, #shopoften, #shopnederland!

Kay DeCuir is the executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. She can be reached at kdecuir@nededc.com.