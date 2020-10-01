expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

Michael C. Brau

Michael C. Brau

By PA News

Published 4:50 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

Michael C. Brau, age 75 of Groves passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland.

Survivors so dear to his heart are his wife, Kathy Boutte Brau; daughter, Courtney Brau and her husband, and Mike’s friend, Troy
Wickler of Groves, daughter, Melissa Brau of Houston; grandchildren, Alec Brau, Gracie Wickler and Sophie Brau; brother, Wilbert “Baby” Brau of Groves; sister, Maxine Lovelace of Groves along with many nieces and nephews.

His dear friends and “partners in crime” Steve Snyder and Skip McCrae of Florida, his friend and “husband -in-law”, Ricky Radley of Groves along with his many friends around the world that he worked with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Gertude Brau; his son, Christian Brau; brothers, Clarence, Harvey and Harroll Brau;
sisters, Ire Nell Vandevender and Shirley Holland.

Before retirement, he was the owner of Worldwide Industrial and Marine Technology, where he traveled the world for 30 years as a steamship turbine technician and loved every minute of it.

He was of the Lutheran Faith.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care and Altus Hospice for their wonderful care given to him.

Visitation was held at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM. Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues

Local

Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

Local

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

Local

BRIEF — Blessing of the Animals set for Saturday

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School