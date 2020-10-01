expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:30 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

The city of Port Arthur officially amended an ordinance that will now include a sales and use tax request on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Voters are now asked to adopt or reject a tax of one-eighth of 1 percent for the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises.

The Port Arthur City Council on Sept. 15 voted to take off the ballot a proposition for the EDC to donate one-eighth of proceeds from a half-cent sales tax toward rehabilitation of city parks for four years.

The proposition is one of nine Port Arthur voters will consider. Among the most notable, voters are asked to approve or reject:

  • numbering each council position from 1-6 (changing at-large positions 7 and 8 to 5 and 6) and calling for councilmembers elected to positions 5 and 6 to serve one four-year term starting in 2023;
  • creation of a Pleasure Island Department, with the city manager directing and controlling in the same manner as with all other city departments; and
  • sale of Carver Terrace, Civic, Felix & Milton Barker, Hughen, Immigrant and Montgomery parks.

The city council unanimously approved funding for the Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Port Arthur Historical Society and the Southeast Texas Arts Council under the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which will go into effect Thursday (Oct. 1).

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to receive $730,000, the Historical Society $246,336 toward funding of the Museum of the Gulf Coast and the Arts Council $20,000.

Those funds will come from the city’s hotel occupancy tax account.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues

Local

Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

Local

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

Local

BRIEF — Blessing of the Animals set for Saturday

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School