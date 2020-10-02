expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 2, 2020

By PA News

Published 3:23 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

Michael Guidry, 76, of Nederland, Texas passed away October 1, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Carey McKinney, 61, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Tony Fuselier, Jr., 44, of Austin, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Thelma A. Newcost, 88 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Velta Hill, 80, of Port Arthur died Monday, September 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Lee B. Smith, 88, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Dorothy Ann Purkerson, 88, of Nederland, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Mildred Elmore, 77, of Beaumont, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Randall Lee “Randy” Martin, 51, of Nederland, died Saturday, October 26, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Local

Local leaders react to president’s COVID case, share personal practices

Local

Tropical storm likely; so is eventual path somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico

Local

Nederland man arrested; police link him to child pornography

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Lovie Austin loses daughter, leans on faith in tough times

Local

Indictment: Child sexually assaulted for years; shot after refusing advances

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — It takes a team to beat cancer

High School Sports

The wait is over: After delays, Bulldogs starting season against Lufkin

Beaumont

2 men indicted for theft of briskets to be served after officer’s funeral

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting blood drive with added incentives for donating

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week