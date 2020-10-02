DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 2, 2020

Michael Guidry, 76, of Nederland, Texas passed away October 1, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Carey McKinney, 61, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Tony Fuselier, Jr., 44, of Austin, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Thelma A. Newcost, 88 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Velta Hill, 80, of Port Arthur died Monday, September 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Lee B. Smith, 88, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Dorothy Ann Purkerson, 88, of Nederland, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Mildred Elmore, 77, of Beaumont, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Randall Lee “Randy” Martin, 51, of Nederland, died Saturday, October 26, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.