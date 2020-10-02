Road Comeback: PNG not denied victory this time after trailing Wolves by 26

BEAUMONT — For the second straight week, the Port Neches-Groves Indians staged a scintillating comeback after falling into a big early deficit. This time, however, the comeback was complete as the Indians stunned the host Beaumont United Timberwolves 40-37 Friday night.

The Indians, who rallied from a 20-0 hole in last week’s 38-32 overtime loss to Port Arthur Memorial, trailed Beaumont United 26-0 less than 17 minutes into Friday’s game. All four of Beaumont United’s first-half touchdowns were scored on runs by quarterback Bradley Thomas, who carved up the Indians defense with his legs and arm.

Thomas scored on scampers of 40, 5, 1 and 3 yards as he piled up 118 rushing yards in the first half alone.

PNG battled back to cut the Beaumont United lead to 26-14 at halftime.

PNG quarterback Blake Bost connected with Grant Pearson for a 7-yard score before Bost scored on a 2-yard run with 37 seconds left in the half.

The second half was a wild one befitting this unique 2020 season. The final two quarters saw three lead changes, a failed PNG two-point conversion that turned into two points for Beaumont United and a big defensive stand by the Indians in the final four minutes.

The Indians took the lead for good when Bost found Lance Vaughn for a 17-yard TD pass with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tate Sandell’s PAT made it 40-37.

The PNG defense stiffened and forced the Timberwolves to turn the ball over on downs. The Indians then ran out the clock to ice the win.

The game changed when …

Beaumont United’s Chandler Rivers picked off PNG quarterback Blake Bost deep in Beaumont United territory with a little more than 7 ½ minutes remaining in the third quarter as the Indians appeared to be driving for a go-ahead score.

The game ball goes to …

On the PNG side, quarterback Blake Bost, For Beaumont United, it’s hard to argue against quarterback Bradley Thomas.

Other stats …

Bost was 22-of-35 for 389 yards. Thomas rushed for 238 yards for Beaumont United.

Next up …

The Indians host the Tomball Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at The Reservation.

— By Pat Murray