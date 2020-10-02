expand
October 2, 2020

Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting blood drive with added incentives for donating

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:14 am Friday, October 2, 2020

There are plenty of incentives to donate blood — helping with the critically low blood supply and possibly help someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery or an accident victim.

More incentives are added to the pot for individuals donating blood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Procter St.

Brittany Delagarza, education, tour and volunteer coordinator for the museum, said there is an extreme blood shortage at donation centers nationwide, especially in Southeast Texas, due to multiple storms and COVID-19.

“We are hoping that this event will inspire people to come out and donate blood,” Delagarza said. “Here at the museum, our focus is on our community. We are hosting this blood drive to save lives and providing some incentives for those who donate.”

The museum is excited to host another blood drive with LifeShare, she said adding the blood drive is a family friendly event.

“We will have the Snake Education Experience here for a fun learning experience,” she said. “Beaumont Spindletop Center will also be here for free health resources. All donors will receive a free shirt, gift card and free entrance to the museum plus one person. Vouchers will be made available for those who would like to come back to visit at another time,” Delagarza said.

A free Raising Cane’s gift card for a box combo, redeemable at the Mid-County location while supplies last is also available.

For more information, contact Delagarza at mogc.educator@gmail.com or call 409-999-6284.

