expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

Timothy Harris

Indictment: Child sexually assaulted for years; shot after refusing advances

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, October 2, 2020

A Port Arthur man police believe sexually abused a child for almost four years and shot the child when she refused was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

Timothy Allen Harris, 30, of Port Arthur is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $125,000 for the charge continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault-family violence with a $150,000 bond and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence with a $150,000 bond.

The victim was present when police arrived for the call of a shooting that occurred March 20 in the 3200 block of Central Mall Drive, and a man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at that time, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators learned the child made an outcry that Harris sexually abused her for a period of four years.

On the day of the shooting, Harris reportedly attempted to sexually assault her again but she resisted.

“This caused Harris to become upset and shoot the victim in the lower abdomen,” the document stated.

The assaults allegedly occurred in Port Arthur and Beaumont over the period of time.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Lovie Austin loses daughter, leans on faith in tough times

Local

Indictment: Child sexually assaulted for years; shot after refusing advances

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — It takes a team to beat cancer

High School Sports

The wait is over: After delays, Bulldogs starting season against Lufkin

Beaumont

2 men indicted for theft of briskets to be served after officer’s funeral

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting blood drive with added incentives for donating

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items

Local

City of Port Arthur giving $200K to school district to offset unplanned coronavirus spending

High School Sports

How does Blake Bost excel as a leader? For one, “he makes the people around him better”

Local

Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Local

PA City Council notes: COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction & rapid diagnostic testing

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 23-29

Beaumont

Beaumont man arrested for child porn charges

Local

Police, fire department & bomb dog called to Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Troopers release suspect vehicle information following Port Neches man’s hit-and-run death

Local

Vehicle collision results in power outage impacting thousands in Memorial Boulevard area

High School Sports

Titans value hydration, situational strategy ahead of Barbers Hill

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues