Police recover body Friday afternoon in Port Arthur

Police recovered a body in Port Arthur Friday afternoon and are working to determine who it is and a cause of death.

Det. Sadie Guedry said Port Arthur Police responded to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a possible body in the water at approximately 3:15 p.m.

As officers arrived, an unidentified deceased subject was located and removed from the water.

Police have not released gender information on the recovered victim.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was contacted and responded to the scene. The body was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue and is awaiting an autopsy.

This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

Police ask those with information call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.