Yolanda Jacinta Munoz Ramirez, 89, of Nederland passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Beaumont.

Yolanda was born on September 11, 1931 in Laredo, Texas to her parents, Ramon and Dolores Munoz. She has been a resident of the Port

Arthur area for over 67 years.

Yolanda was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Guadalupana’s and the choir for many years.

She loved singing for the Lord and you could always hear her voice.

She was a very devoted mother to her six children.

She made us all feel special in her own way.

She loved to cook and spent her life making sure when you went to visit her, you never left hungry.

She loved her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to celebrate birthdays, graduation’s and weddings and even the births of her great grandchildren.

Yolanda loved spending time with her family who will dearly miss her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Dolores Munoz, her husband, Hector of 50 years who died in 2000 and her son, Hector, Jr. Yolanda is survived by her five daughters, San Juana (Juanita) and her husband, Homer of Bridge City, Yolanda of Austin, Sonia and her husband, Jim of Montecieto, California, Melinda and her husband, Sidney of Groves, Rosa and her husband, Bobby of Dallas.

She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Honoring Yolanda as pallbearers will be Homer Torres, Homer Torres, Jr., Xavier Orta, Humberto Ramirez, Beau Badon and Joseph Krautner.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Yolanda’s life will be at 2:00 PM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors must wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the state and county officials.