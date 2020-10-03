expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

The Central Middle School Jazz Band entered the contest using recordings from live performances.

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

NEDERLAND —The Texas Music Educators Association announced the Central Middle School Jazz Band as the top middle school jazz band in the entire state of Texas.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band is under the direction of Jonathan Blake.

All middle school jazz bands across the state submitted recordings of live performances.

A panel of five judges listened to and ranked the bands.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band entered using recordings from live performances throughout the previous school year and was voted first out of all competing middle schools in Texas.

The top jazz band receives the prestigious honor of performing at the annual Texas Music Educators Association convention in February.

This performance is traditionally held at the Lila Cockrell Theatre inside of San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s TMEA convention, along with all of the performances, will be held virtually.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band will begin preparing for this virtual performance, and performance details will be released in the coming months.

band director Eric Rose said this is a huge honor for the district and program.

“It is a testament to all of the hard work put forth by these talented students day in and day out,” Rose said. “I could not be happier for them and all that they have accomplished.”

The Central Middle School Jazz Band is under the direction of Jonathan Blake.

“I am honored to direct such an incredible and driven group of students,” Blake said. “I cannot wait to see what the rest of this year holds for the CMS Jazz Band. I would like to thank the students for working so hard, the administrators and parents for their support, and Mr. Rose for his continued help and guidance.”

Local

2 ballots in 1 city: Information glitch blamed for PA city races not included on county ballots

Local

Vidor men indicted for cemetery thefts in Port Neches, Groves

Groves

Groves woman 1 of 2 arrested after girl, 16, says she was used as prostitute

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses

Local

Trafficking a minor, burglary & drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Beaumont

Road Comeback: PNG not denied victory this time after trailing Wolves by 26

High School Sports

Sanders, Brooks play heroes again; Titans improve to 2-0 following second straight clutch finish

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ surge from 17 down comes up just shot in season-debut defeat

Local

Police recover body Friday afternoon in Port Arthur

Local

Local leaders react to president’s COVID case, share personal practices

Local

Tropical storm likely; so is eventual path somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico

Local

Nederland man arrested; police link him to child pornography

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Lovie Austin loses daughter, leans on faith in tough times

Local

Indictment: Child sexually assaulted for years; shot after refusing advances

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — It takes a team to beat cancer

High School Sports

The wait is over: After delays, Bulldogs starting season against Lufkin

Beaumont

2 men indicted for theft of briskets to be served after officer’s funeral

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting blood drive with added incentives for donating

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items