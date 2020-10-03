expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

JODY HOLTON — Don’t be a lazy bones; live well, live strong, live long

By Jody Holton

Published 12:02 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

As we achieve “senior status” in life … just one of the many changes in our bodies is bone loss, known as osteopenia and osteoporosis.

Unfortunately, otherwise healthy folks that don’t see a doctor regularly do not find out they have been affected by this until they have fallen and broken a bone.

Peak bone mass (solidness and strength) is achieved about age 30. After that calcium begins to be reabsorbed into the body.

There are many factors that actually accelerate this: smoking, drinking more than 2-3 ounces of alcohol a day, a diet low in calcium, lack of exercise, menopause, taking certain medications such as corticosteroids.

Corticosteroids are medications prescribed for a wide range of diseases, including arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, lupus, and other diseases.

We most often hear of this as a woman’s condition. Men are also at risk for bone loss.

Even though bone loss usually occurs later in life compared to women, men can be at high risk for osteoporosis. By age 65, men catch up to women and lose bone mass at the same rate.

Simple steps can be taken to prevent or slow bone loss. A diet high in calcium is important, such as, low-fat dairy products, milk, yogurt, cheese and ice cream.

Add dark green leafy vegetables, broccoli, collard greens, and spinach, along with, sardines with bones, salmon, tofu and almonds. Vitamin D is important for the body to absorb calcium from the diet.

Without enough vitamin D, people are unable to absorb calcium from the foods they eat.

When not enough calcium is absorbed from foods, the body has to take calcium from the bones, causing bone loss and leading to weaker bones.

Get off of the sofa. The best exercise to prevent bone loss is weight-bearing exercise that works against gravity. These kinds of exercises include walking, hiking, jogging, climbing stairs, playing tennis and dancing.

The second type of exercise is resistance. Elderly people, people with osteoporosis, and people who have not exercised for most of adulthood should check with their health-care provider before beginning any exercise program.

There are also several medications, available by prescription, used to treat more advanced cases of osteoporosis.

Best course of action is to be proactive, rather than reactive. Don’t wait for a fall resulting in a broken hip to alert you to this condition. A bone density test is very quick, simple and non-invasive.

If you are not already fueling your body with good calcium sources, add them.

Stop smoking and reduce alcohol intake.

Most importantly, get moving. A little effort can make a world of difference in how you will spend your golden years.

Jody Holton writes about health for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at jholton3@gt.rr.com.

Local

2 ballots in 1 city: Information glitch blamed for PA city races not included on county ballots

Local

Vidor men indicted for cemetery thefts in Port Neches, Groves

Groves

Groves woman 1 of 2 arrested after girl, 16, says she was used as prostitute

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses

Local

Trafficking a minor, burglary & drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Beaumont

Road Comeback: PNG not denied victory this time after trailing Wolves by 26

High School Sports

Sanders, Brooks play heroes again; Titans improve to 2-0 following second straight clutch finish

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ surge from 17 down comes up just shot in season-debut defeat

Local

Police recover body Friday afternoon in Port Arthur

Local

Local leaders react to president’s COVID case, share personal practices

Local

Tropical storm likely; so is eventual path somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico

Local

Nederland man arrested; police link him to child pornography

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Lovie Austin loses daughter, leans on faith in tough times

Local

Indictment: Child sexually assaulted for years; shot after refusing advances

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — It takes a team to beat cancer

High School Sports

The wait is over: After delays, Bulldogs starting season against Lufkin

Beaumont

2 men indicted for theft of briskets to be served after officer’s funeral

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting blood drive with added incentives for donating

Local

WATCH: Police provide more details following gunpoint robbery of Ana’s Mexican Bakery

Local

ELECTION 2020 — See new Port Arthur EDC sales tax question, other Nov. 3 ballot items