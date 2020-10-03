expand
October 3, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — What are ‘little white lies?’

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

Since when did lies begin to have colors?

I remember when I was a child and heard from outside my family, in books or on TV, that ridiculous untruth that it’s OKto tell a “little white lie” but not big, bad ones?

Unfortunately, children and even some adults can’t and don’t differentiate between the two, or make-up their own ideas and criteria for using all the lies for their convenience.

Yikes!

I remember two scriptures that relate a woman who chose to lie to protect people and, of course, when Abraham lied and said Sarah was his sister to save himself, wow!

There are more, as there were a lot of servants and people around Kings and those in authority, who lied to win favor, to just “go along” with the crowd or for their own agenda.

But, Jesus preached and taught all who would listen about: (1) his testimony, (2) who He is and (3) who His children’s opponents are. You can read these accounts in John 8.

Let’s focus on His Word to His children and their top opponent.

Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love Me, for I have come here from God. “… Why is My language not clear to you?”

The devil is the Father of Lies, a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and once again, I say, “the Father of Lies.”

It is critical to BELIEVE in God. Jesus always tells the truth and whoever believes and belongs to God, hears what God says. — John 8: 42-47 (NIV)

Go to Philippians 4: 4-9 if you need to “go back to the Peace” or learn what to think about, especially in these times of crisis in the world. Verse 8 says the first things to think about are true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent and praiseworthy, and the God of Peace will be with you.

Once again, we are to be true, speak true, think true and live true.

Don’t be deceived to think there is no hell or devil. If you prefer the words “darkness” or “evil” those will work, but remember to give your life over to Our Father God and you will be saved from all that torment and horror in this world and beyond.

You can know the Truth. If you get a Bible and study, read at least a verse everyday, starting with one of the Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke or John and maybe a Proverb-a-day (there are 31 Proverbs, so you can read it like a calendar).

It is so good to help you spiritually and with your perspective, Amen.

Again, know that Bibles are at every store, grocery or department or drug store. Have a “gander” and pick one out and another to give away!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

