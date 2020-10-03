expand
October 3, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

BEAUMONT — The Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Beaumont Campus is maintaining operations as a “COVID free facility.”

This designation applies to inpatient and outpatient care.

Should a patient arrive at the ER with symptoms of COVID-19 or has already tested positive for the virus, medical officials will assess and treat the individual accordingly in an isolated area.

Should the individual require hospitalization, medical officials will transport him or her to a specialized COVID unit at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Port Arthur campus.

Great measures have been taken to provide patients and staff a safe environment, officials said.

Maintaining the Beaumont Campus as a COVID free environment allows the medical center to treat emergent injuries and scheduled surgeries with added peace of mind for patients and families.

“We are dedicated to offering safe medical services in our community,” said Craig Desmond, president and CEO of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. “Our duty as healthcare providers is to find new ways to safeguard all patients while caring for any COVID patients. Our specialized COVID units in Port Arthur allow us to offer patients the Beaumont campus as a COVID free environment.”

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Aug. 17 order eased statewide restrictions on elective procedures. All elective procedures are ready to be scheduled.

