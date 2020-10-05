DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 5, 2020

Michael F. Guidry, 76, of Nederland, died, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Dorothy Louise Johnston, 91, of Nederland, died, Friday, October 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Joyce Doris Ruth Roddy, 91, of Vidor, Texas died October 4, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Maria Block, 84, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, September 30, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland on October 6, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Vedia Burke, 92, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, September 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.