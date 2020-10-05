expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

Tropical Storm Delta

MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

By PA News

Published 10:54 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Tropical Depression 26 is now Tropical Storm Delta.

It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday as it moves out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said landfall projections have shifted a little further west, somewhere along the Louisiana coastline on Friday as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma is weaker near the Yucatan Peninsula.

It will meander in that vicinity for the next 2 or 3 days, before dissipating.

Beaumont

Area man, 24, arrested for intoxication manslaughter following fatal collision

Local

MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

Local

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

Local

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices; Where does Texas stand?

Local

Weather Officials: 1 hurricane formation possible; 1 tropical storm could turn north

Local

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical depression formation likely

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Success, potential highlighted in Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Election information you can use; turnout we can improve

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses

Local

2 ballots in 1 city: Information glitch blamed for PA city races not included on county ballots

Local

Vidor men indicted for cemetery thefts in Port Neches, Groves

Groves

Groves woman 1 of 2 arrested after girl, 16, says she was used as prostitute

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students

Local

Trafficking a minor, burglary & drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Two systems churning in the tropics, National Weather Service shares levels of concern

Beaumont

Road Comeback: PNG not denied victory this time after trailing Wolves by 26

High School Sports

Sanders, Brooks play heroes again; Titans improve to 2-0 following second straight clutch finish

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ surge from 17 down comes up just shot in season-debut defeat

Local

Police recover body Friday afternoon in Port Arthur

Local

Local leaders react to president’s COVID case, share personal practices

Local

Tropical storm likely; so is eventual path somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico