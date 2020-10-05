MONDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Category 2 hurricane Delta could hit Friday; local projections shared

Delta is strengthening. It should be a hurricane by Tuesday.

Because the center of circulation of Delta has been re-forming west and southwest Monday, the forecast track has shifted further west, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said landfall projections are showing a category 1 or 2 hurricane on Friday along the Louisiana coast.

Storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be threats along and to the east of where Delta makes landfall.