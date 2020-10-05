expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

By PA News

Published 6:21 am Monday, October 5, 2020
A Tropical Storm Warning continues from north and west of Cancun to Dzilam, Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are likely in portions of the warning area along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula later today.
A Tropical Storm Watch continues from west of Dzilam to Campeche, Mexico. Tropical Storm conditions are possible within the watch area tonight and on Tuesday.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.
At 4 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula about 170 miles (275 km) northeast of Progreso, Mexico.
Gamma is drifting toward the west-southwest near 2 mph (4 km/h). Gamma is forecast to gradually turn toward the southwest later today, and continue to move slowly in that direction through mid-week.
On the forecast track, the center of Gamma will continue to meander offshore of the northern Yucatan Peninsula early this morning, and pass near or just offshore of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late today and on Tuesday.
Gamma could possibly move inland along the northwest coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km), mainly northwest through northeast of the center.
Slow weakening is forecast to occur during the next 48 hours.
Through midweek, Gamma is expected to produce an additional 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches, across portions of the Mexican states of Yucatan, Campeche, and Tabasco.
This rainfall may produce significant flash flooding.
Tropical storm Delta
Tropical Depression 26 has been upgraded to Tropical storm Delta this morning with maximum sustained winds near 40 MPH.
Additional strengthening is expected over the next few days as Delta moves into and across the gulf of Mexico.

Beaumont

Area man, 24, arrested for intoxication manslaughter following fatal collision

Local

MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

Local

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

Local

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices; Where does Texas stand?

Local

Weather Officials: 1 hurricane formation possible; 1 tropical storm could turn north

Local

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical depression formation likely

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Success, potential highlighted in Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Election information you can use; turnout we can improve

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses

Local

2 ballots in 1 city: Information glitch blamed for PA city races not included on county ballots

Local

Vidor men indicted for cemetery thefts in Port Neches, Groves

Groves

Groves woman 1 of 2 arrested after girl, 16, says she was used as prostitute

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students

Local

Trafficking a minor, burglary & drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Two systems churning in the tropics, National Weather Service shares levels of concern

Beaumont

Road Comeback: PNG not denied victory this time after trailing Wolves by 26

High School Sports

Sanders, Brooks play heroes again; Titans improve to 2-0 following second straight clutch finish

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ surge from 17 down comes up just shot in season-debut defeat

Local

Police recover body Friday afternoon in Port Arthur

Local

Local leaders react to president’s COVID case, share personal practices

Local

Tropical storm likely; so is eventual path somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico