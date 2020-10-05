expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices; Where does Texas stand?

By PA News

Published 6:09 am Monday, October 5, 2020

With oil tanking last week, there’s a possibility motorists may see a renewed downward direction in average prices in the days or weeks ahead, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said data suggests gasoline demand inexplicably rose last week to the highest level since August, breaking with conventional wisdom that fall demand is typically weak.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.19/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.19/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

“While we have no direct reasoning for the rebound, five of seven days last week saw much above the prior week’s gasoline demand, in fact, Friday saw the highest gasoline demand since Labor Day,” De Haan said. “If demand continues to somehow defy such conventional trends, we may see an end to the possibility of future declines.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today.

The national average is down 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:
October 5, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
October 5, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
October 5, 2017: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)
October 5, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 5, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
October 5, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
October 5, 2013: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
October 5, 2012: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)
October 5, 2011: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
October 5, 2010: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Midland Odessa – $2.00/g, up 10.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.89/g.
• San Antonio – $1.73/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.76/g.
• Austin – $1.80/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.83/g.

Beaumont

Area man, 24, arrested for intoxication manslaughter following fatal collision

Local

MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

Local

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

Local

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices; Where does Texas stand?

Local

Weather Officials: 1 hurricane formation possible; 1 tropical storm could turn north

Local

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical depression formation likely

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Success, potential highlighted in Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Election information you can use; turnout we can improve

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses

Local

2 ballots in 1 city: Information glitch blamed for PA city races not included on county ballots

Local

Vidor men indicted for cemetery thefts in Port Neches, Groves

Groves

Groves woman 1 of 2 arrested after girl, 16, says she was used as prostitute

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students

Local

Trafficking a minor, burglary & drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Two systems churning in the tropics, National Weather Service shares levels of concern

Beaumont

Road Comeback: PNG not denied victory this time after trailing Wolves by 26

High School Sports

Sanders, Brooks play heroes again; Titans improve to 2-0 following second straight clutch finish

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ surge from 17 down comes up just shot in season-debut defeat

Local

Police recover body Friday afternoon in Port Arthur

Local

Local leaders react to president’s COVID case, share personal practices

Local

Tropical storm likely; so is eventual path somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico