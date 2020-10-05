Remodeled B&B Theatres reopening in Port Arthur; check out the dates & features

B&B Theatres is opening the fully remodeled Port Arthur Central Mall 10 at 3100 Highway 365 in Port Arthur.

Doors open Thursday.

The remodel had been planned and delayed for months due to circumstances beyond the company’s control, so it has been a long time coming, officials said.

“This has been a difficult few months for B&B and for the industry overall,” B&B Theatres President Bob Bagby said. “We are committed, however, to the theatrical experience, and this reinvestment in Port Arthur shows that. We are open, we are safe, and we’ve got great movies onscreen for guests to enjoy in new and exciting ways.”

Area movie-lovers will be thrilled to learn that outdated seats in all of the facility’s auditoriums have been replaced with wide, electric recliners, providing the ultimate in comfort and luxury for the movie-going experience.

These seats also dramatically improve sightlines and increase row spacing, making every seat in the house an ideal viewing experience.

In addition to the seat replacement and lobby work, B&B Theatres has updated concession menu boards, carpet and more, breathing new life into the hometown theater.

Recently, B&B oversaw a complete operational overhaul, which involved the installation of a new point-of-sale system, streamlining the purchasing process and enabling guests to participate in Backstage Pass Loyalty, a free membership program that rewards customers for every dollar spent on every visit.

This point-of-sale system accommodates the new reserved seating platform introduced with this remodel.

With the new recliners, guests can purchase tickets in advance, either online or at the box office, and reserve specific seats in the theater, ensuring that they get just the seat they want.

Director of Public Relations Paul Farnsworth said B&B is committed to progressive cinema and bringing the best experience possible to local guests.

“Specifically to Port Arthur, we immensely value our relationship with the mall, our Port Arthur team and the community,” he told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “We appreciate the way the B&B team has been received over the last several years, and we are committed to continuing to do all we can to bring Hollywood to that hometown.”

The Port Arthur location remodeled its lobby and concession area in 2014, so this recent effort focused on theater auditoriums.

Safety is going to be a key attraction when the Port Arthur movie theater reopens.

In order to create an atmosphere that is accommodating and comfortable, Farnsworth said extraordinary precautions will be taken.

“We are social distancing in all public spaces, including auditoriums,” he said. “Naturally, guests can sit with others in their party.”

Seats will be sanitized between every show time, and additional time between showings will be added.

Theater staff members will also provide seat wipes to guests and wear masks.

A complete list of protocols is available at bbtheatres.com.

B&B intends to meet or exceed all CDC and local health agency recommendations.

For more information, call 409-729-3455 or log onto bbtheatres.com.