DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 6, 2020

Michael F. Guidry, 76, of Nederland, died, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Joyce Doris Ruth Roddy, 91, of Vidor, Texas died October 4, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Vedia Burke, 92, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, September 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Michael David Hathaway, 54, of Nederland, Texas passed away October 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Theresa “Tess” Mouton, 91, of The Woodlands, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Joel Brian Norsworthy, 75, of Beaumont, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jacqueline Henry, 89, of Port Neches, Texas passed away October 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Chester Broussard, Sr., 93, of Port Acres, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.