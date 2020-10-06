expand
October 6, 2020

Health department reports 2 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By I.C. Murrell

Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Two individuals, one who was in his 40s, were reported to have died as a result of the coronavirus, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting one individual was an African American male between 75 and 80 years old.

He was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The other individual was an Asian male between 40 and 45 years old. It is undetermined whether this individual had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 32 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents in 2020.

