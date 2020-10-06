Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application

Calling the county clerk’s office at 409-835-8760 may make requests for a mail-in ballot application for the Jefferson County general election.

The application can be sent by mail to the clerk’s office via self-addressed envelope (P.O. Box 1151, Beaumont, Texas 77704; stamp is required) or in person to the county clerk’s office at 1085 Pearl St. in Beaumont. The application must either be returned in person to the office by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 or postmarked by Oct. 23 for it to be valid.

County Clerk Carolyn Guidry said ballots are usually mailed within a week once the application is approved. She asks those who vote by mail to fill out the ballot and send it the next day to allow for delivery time.

“We’ve sent out 9,000 ballots already,” Guidry said. “The bulk of it should be delivered already. They can always call us within five to six days to ensure we’ve received the ballot.”

Election Day is Nov. 3, and ballots must by postmarked by that date for them to be valid.

For now, the only drop-off location for mail-in ballots in Jefferson County is in front of the county courthouse parking lot at 1085 Pearl St. in Beaumont.

The city of Port Arthur is handling requests for mail-in ballot applications for the city’s Nov. 3 general election, but Guidry said any requests for those would be forwarded to the city as obligated.

Those requests may be directed to the city secretary’s office at 409-983-8115. The deadline to return a mail ballot application in person is 5 p.m. Oct. 16. The deadline to return it by mail is Oct. 23.

The mailing and physical address for the city secretary’s office is Port Arthur City Hall, 444 Fourth St., Port Arthur, Texas 77640.