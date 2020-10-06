expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Calling the county clerk’s office at 409-835-8760 may make requests for a mail-in ballot application for the Jefferson County general election.

The application can be sent by mail to the clerk’s office via self-addressed envelope (P.O. Box 1151, Beaumont, Texas 77704; stamp is required) or in person to the county clerk’s office at 1085 Pearl St. in Beaumont. The application must either be returned in person to the office by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 or postmarked by Oct. 23 for it to be valid.

County Clerk Carolyn Guidry said ballots are usually mailed within a week once the application is approved. She asks those who vote by mail to fill out the ballot and send it the next day to allow for delivery time.

“We’ve sent out 9,000 ballots already,” Guidry said. “The bulk of it should be delivered already. They can always call us within five to six days to ensure we’ve received the ballot.”

Election Day is Nov. 3, and ballots must by postmarked by that date for them to be valid.

For now, the only drop-off location for mail-in ballots in Jefferson County is in front of the county courthouse parking lot at 1085 Pearl St. in Beaumont.

The city of Port Arthur is handling requests for mail-in ballot applications for the city’s Nov. 3 general election, but Guidry said any requests for those would be forwarded to the city as obligated.

Those requests may be directed to the city secretary’s office at 409-983-8115. The deadline to return a mail ballot application in person is 5 p.m. Oct. 16. The deadline to return it by mail is Oct. 23.

The mailing and physical address for the city secretary’s office is Port Arthur City Hall, 444 Fourth St., Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

Groves

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

Local

Nederland spending $1.4M for new truck, greater fire protection

Local

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application

High School Sports

BRIGHT FUTURES — Wilson senior Elton Anderson strives for excellence in school, the field & at home

Local

Portraits on display; cavOILcade Coronation set

Beaumont

Local representative joins Texas Crime Stoppers Council

Groves

Omar Hamza receives 2020 Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award

Local

BRIEF — East Mount Olive Baptist offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

High School Sports

Meet Nederland’s starting safety, receiver, punter & returner — it’s the same guy

Local

MONDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Category 2 hurricane Delta could hit Friday; local projections shared

Local

New details, investigation update after body found Friday floating in Port Arthur

Local

Remodeled B&B Theatres reopening in Port Arthur; check out the dates & features

Beaumont

Area man, 24, arrested for intoxication manslaughter following fatal collision

Local

MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

Local

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

Local

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices; Where does Texas stand?

Local

Weather Officials: 1 hurricane formation possible; 1 tropical storm could turn north

Local

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical depression formation likely

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Success, potential highlighted in Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Election information you can use; turnout we can improve

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses