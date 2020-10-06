expand
October 6, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Kathleen Castille, 87, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence with her loving family at her side.

Mary “Kathleen” Castille was born on July 5, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas to Velma Richter Czaja and Blas Czaja.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur and was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly.

Kathleen was a graduate of Bishop Byrne High School in 1951 and soon after married Allen Castille on August 25, 1951.

She loved reading and watching western movies especially “Gun Smoke.”

Whether she was called mama, grandma or Mrs. “C”, she was a mama or grandma to everyone.

Survivors include her children, Elaine Kreusel and her husband Tim, Elizabeth Maddox, Barbara Castille and partner Theresa, Velma Truss and husband Elton, Linda Thacker, Kathy Yeager and husband Lee, Lawrence Castille and wife Julie, Jackie McMillan and husband John, Allen Castille, Jr. and Michael Castille and his partner Marlon; brother, Raymond Czaja; sister, Irene Czaja and Susan Czaja; grandchildren, James Self, Jr., John Self, Melissa Romero, Stephanie Thomas, Nick Romero, Leeza Truss, Elizabeth Truss, Sabrina Johnson, Kevin Kreusel, Laura Thacker, John McMillan, Samantha Thacker, Chelsi Kilcoyne, Elton Truss and Jessica Thacker.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Czaja and Michael Czaja; son, Gary Castille and her husband, Allen Castille.

A visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday October 9, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and the church require everyone who will attend services to wear a mask and practice social distancing during
visitation and services.

