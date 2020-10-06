Local representative joins Texas Crime Stoppers Council

AUSTIN — An area resident was included in a group of three announced Monday by

Gov. Greg Abbott as the newest additions to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

Their terms are set to expire Sept. 1, 2024.

The Council advises Abbott on crime stoppers programs in Texas and certifies local crime stoppers programs in order for them to receive payments of rewards or payments of probation fees established by the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The board now includes Stephanie Vanskike of Beaumont, the executive director of Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

She is a member of the Press Club of Southeast Texas, The Symphony League of Beaumont and other volunteer organizations.

Vanskike received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Administration from Lamar University.