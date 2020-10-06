expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Dozens of volunteers handed out free cotton candy, popcorn, chocolates and every other candy imaginable during the 2019 Trunk-R-Treat sponsored by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

All Hallow’s Eve is nearly upon us, but local events are either on pause or canceled due to COVID-19.

Port Arthur usually holds a large Trunk R Treat where upwards of 2,000 children attend at either the Bob Bowers Civic Center or the Pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

The decision on when and if to hold the event is on hold at this time as officials reach out to the city’s health department for direction, a Port Arthur Police spokesperson said.

Lamar State College Port Arthur also holds a large Trunk or Treat at the Performing Arts Center. They have not announced their plans as of Monday.

The fate of this year’s Monsters in the Park, a Nederland event that draws hundreds of children and includes a costume contest, is on hold temporarily.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said city council would discuss Monsters in the Park, as well as other community events though the calendar year including Christmas on the Avenue, at the Oct. 12 council meeting.

The annual National Night Out event usually held in the fall has already been canceled.

What about typical Trick or Treating?

Duque said the City has seen positive indications that COVID-19 cases are stabilizing, adding there are many contributing factors, but it is a positive sign.

“However, it is not a sign that COVID-19 is no longer a risk to the public health,” Duque said. “We ask people to continue doing what has been recommended for months: social distancing, wearing a mask and cleaning your hands. We ask everyone to have a safe and healthy Halloween.”

While Monsters in the Park hasn’t been decided yet, the Nederland Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Boston Avenue Trunk R Treat.

“The (chamber) board looked at several options to try and have a safe Trunk R Treat following the mandated protocols we have to work with and just didn’t feel like it was in the public’s best interest safety-wise and the business community as well,” Nederland Chamber of Commerce President Diana LaBorde said.

“We have to look out for everyone in these events, and it’s one of our favorite events because we work with our membership side-by-side. We’re ready to see people and ready to get going. We have to try and keep everyone safe and that’s why we ended up making the call to cancel it.”

Jefferson County water District No. 10-Volunteer Fire Department, 2024 Spurlock Road, Nederland has opted to cancel its annual Halloween at the Fire Station.

Chief Lance Wood said the department has hosted upwards of 300 trick-or-treaters, but organizers are not going to hold the event this year.

“We don’t want to put anybody at risk for exposures,” Wood said.

Groves and Port Neches do not host large city-sponsored events and each is recommending residents to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and guidelines.

Groves

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

Local

Nederland spending $1.4M for new truck, greater fire protection

Local

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application

High School Sports

BRIGHT FUTURES — Wilson senior Elton Anderson strives for excellence in school, the field & at home

Local

Portraits on display; cavOILcade Coronation set

Beaumont

Local representative joins Texas Crime Stoppers Council

Groves

Omar Hamza receives 2020 Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award

Local

BRIEF — East Mount Olive Baptist offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

High School Sports

Meet Nederland’s starting safety, receiver, punter & returner — it’s the same guy

Local

MONDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Category 2 hurricane Delta could hit Friday; local projections shared

Local

New details, investigation update after body found Friday floating in Port Arthur

Local

Remodeled B&B Theatres reopening in Port Arthur; check out the dates & features

Beaumont

Area man, 24, arrested for intoxication manslaughter following fatal collision

Local

MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

Local

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

Local

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices; Where does Texas stand?

Local

Weather Officials: 1 hurricane formation possible; 1 tropical storm could turn north

Local

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical depression formation likely

Local

Want to help local foster care kids; let CASA of Southeast Texas teach you this Wednesday

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Success, potential highlighted in Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Election information you can use; turnout we can improve

Local

Central Middle School’s jazz band earns best-in-state honor

Local

Port Arthur woman indicted after police say she stole cars from 2 men

Local

Medical Center explains COVID response across Port Arthur, Beaumont campuses