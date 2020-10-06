expand
October 6, 2020

Port Neches-Groves High School senior Omar Hamza, who is ranked in the top 2 percent of his class, will pursue a career as a physician with a goal of working with Doctors Without Borders. Mary Meaux/The News

Omar Hamza receives 2020 Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Omar Hamza of Port Neches was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Hamza is one of 200 recipients.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Hamza, a graduate from Lamar University, will use funds from the award to complete a Medical Doctorate degree at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Hamza was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2018 at Lamar University.

Established in 2007, the Love of Learning Program gives 200 awards annually. The selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals, and a personal statement.

