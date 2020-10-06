expand
October 6, 2020

Looking at the portrait of 2019 cavOILcade Queen Maria Contreras are her mother, Martha Malfavon, and younger sister, Daniela. (Courtesy photo)

Portraits on display; cavOILcade Coronation set

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

A portrait of Maria Contreras, 2019 cavOILcade Queen, was recently viewed by her mother, Martha Malfavon, and younger sister, Daniela.

The portrait, along with those of the 2020 cavOILcade princesses and their escorts, were recently unveiled at Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

The portraits are on display until Oct. 18 at the museum.

Museum hours are Monday-Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m., or other hours by appointment.

“Yes we are having a cavOILcade Queen’s Scholarship Coronation Saturday, October 17, but it will definitely be different,” cavOILcade Executive Director Pam Trosclair said.

“Tickets are being sold in pods, with rows and extra chairs between each group of tickets sold. Attendees must wear masks, and there will be no lingering in the lobby. Princess Chairman Jill Provost and I have worked out a way for the girls, and their escorts, to be presented, and still be respectful of social distancing. And we would love to have the public stop by TAM and see these portraits by Leo Weeks Photography.”

Trosclair said it’s been a number of years since they were displayed to the public, and “we are so proud of them!”

Even with the COVID-19 lockdown and the hurricane evacuation, all cavOILcade events have been held as planned, and the princesses and their escorts are prepared for the coronation.

The coronation will be held two weeks later than normal, due to the evacuation and the delay of school starting.

