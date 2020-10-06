TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Delta strengthens to “major hurricane” with potential local impact

Delta is a major hurricane (category 3).

It will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Projection for the U.S. shows south central or southeast Louisiana landfall late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was 1,075 miles from Port Arthur.

Weather officials describe Delta as a small, compact tropical system. Hurricane force winds extend 10 to 20 miles from the center. Tropical Storm force winds extend 40 to 80 miles from the center.

The tropical storm force wind probabilities for Southeast Texas stand at 30 to 40 percent.

The hurricane force wind probabilities for Southeast Texas are 5 to 20 percent.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Wednesday and Thursday. As Delta approaches the coast Friday, tides will be higher east of the center, and lower west of the center.

The forecasted rain totals through Sunday for Southeast Texas are 1-2 inches.