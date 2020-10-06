expand
October 6, 2020

Vedia Wilma Burke

By PA News

Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Vedia Wilma Burke, 92, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by her family.

Vedia was born February 19, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas to Will Broussard and Irene Lachausse Broussard.

She was a lifelong Port Arthur resident and member of St. James Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Burke, Sr.; daughter Lois Soileau; son Keith Michael Burke; and brothers George Broussard
and J. W. Broussard.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Burke Graham of Beaumont; sons, Troy Burke and wife Angela of Groves, Todd Burke and wife Shanna of
Lumberton, and Warren Burke Jr.; son-in-law, Jimmy Soileau of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Aaron Soileau, Mckinsey Burke, Paul Soileau,
Marie Burke, William Burke and eleven great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
with a 6:00 p.m. Rosary.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Reverend Rodel Faller
officiating.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

