October 7, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 7, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:34 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Michael F. Guidry, 76, of Nederland, died, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

“Joyce” Doris Ruth Roddy, 91, of Vidor, Texas died October 4, 2020. Services are at 11:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Levingston
Funeral Home in Port Neches.

Vedia Wilma Burke of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, September 29, 2020. Service will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at
Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Michael David Hathaway, 54, of Nederland, Texas passed away October 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Theresa “Tess” Mouton, 91, of The Woodlands, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Joel Brian Norsworthy, 75, of Beaumont, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jacqueline Henry, 89, of Port Neches, Texas passed away October 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Chester Broussard, Sr., 93, of Port Acres, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

