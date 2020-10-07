Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid County tied to COVID-19

Health officials reported Wednesday afternoon the deaths of four Mid-County residents related to COVID-19.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department said the victims include a White Port Neches female between 60 and 65 years old, a White Groves male between 70 and 75 years old, a Hispanic Nederland female between 90 and 95 years old and a White Nederland male between 50 and 55 years old.

Health officials said it has been reported that all four individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has now reported three COVID-19 related deaths for Groves, 12 for Nederland and two for Port Neches residents.