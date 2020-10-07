Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:
- Blaz Comeaux, 33, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency
- Tavian Mayfield, 22, Nederland warrants
- Heather Domingue, 48, Nederland warrants
- Steven Belaire, 45, Nederland warrants
- Travis Pence, 40, Nederland warrants
- Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency
- Kimberly Barton, 53, warrant other agency
- Angel Gascon, 26, warrant other agency
- Michael Lozano, 43, warrant other agency
- Ruth Stewart, 33, public intoxication
- Daniel Romero, 29, public intoxication
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:
Sept. 28
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 600 block of Boston Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 4½ Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
Sept. 29
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- An information report was made in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.
Sept. 30
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Eighth Street and Bowlin, Port Neches.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 7700 block of Green.
Oct. 1
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17th Street.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 37th Street.
Oct. 2
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
- Theft by mail was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
- An information report was made in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Pinewood and FM 365.
Oct. 3
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of North FM 365.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication near Canal and 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes.
Oct. 4
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.