Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

Blaz Comeaux, 33, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency

Tavian Mayfield, 22, Nederland warrants

Heather Domingue, 48, Nederland warrants

Steven Belaire, 45, Nederland warrants

Travis Pence, 40, Nederland warrants

Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency

Kimberly Barton, 53, warrant other agency

Angel Gascon, 26, warrant other agency

Michael Lozano, 43, warrant other agency

Ruth Stewart, 33, public intoxication

Daniel Romero, 29, public intoxication

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

Sept. 28

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 600 block of Boston Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.

Burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 4½ Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

Sept. 29

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.

An information report was made in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.

Sept. 30

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.

A death was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Eighth Street and Bowlin, Port Neches.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 7700 block of Green.

Oct. 1

Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17th Street.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 37th Street.

Oct. 2

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.

Theft by mail was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

An information report was made in the 200 block of North Memorial.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Pinewood and FM 365.

Oct. 3

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of North FM 365.

A person was arrested for public intoxication near Canal and 32nd Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes.

Oct. 4