expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

  • Blaz Comeaux, 33, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency
  • Tavian Mayfield, 22, Nederland warrants
  • Heather Domingue, 48, Nederland warrants
  • Steven Belaire, 45, Nederland warrants
  • Travis Pence, 40, Nederland warrants
  • Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency
  • Kimberly Barton, 53, warrant other agency
  • Angel Gascon, 26, warrant other agency
  • Michael Lozano, 43, warrant other agency
  • Ruth Stewart, 33, public intoxication
  • Daniel Romero, 29, public intoxication

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

Sept. 28

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 600 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 4½ Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

Sept. 29

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was made in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.

Sept. 30

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Eighth Street and Bowlin, Port Neches.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 7700 block of Green.

Oct. 1

  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17th Street.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 37th Street.

Oct. 2

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
  • Theft by mail was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • An information report was made in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Pinewood and FM 365.

Oct. 3

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of North FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication near Canal and 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes.

Oct. 4

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

Groves

PNG ‘going to figure out’ cure for first-half woes

High School Sports

Titans move up district opener against La Porte

Local

Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas film round-up

Local

Drive-thru Flu Clinic set for Thursday

Local

TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

BREAKING NEWS

Health department reports 2 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Groves

Memorial, PNG move games due to possible inclement weather

Local

Police work to ID “John Doe” remains found in bayou

Local

TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Delta strengthens to “major hurricane” with potential local impact

High School Sports

Meet Nederland’s starting safety, receiver, punter & returner — it’s the same guy

High School Sports

Lance & Landen Vaughn’s twin connection powers PNG running game

Groves

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

Local

Nederland spending $1.4M for new truck, greater fire protection

Local

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application

High School Sports

BRIGHT FUTURES — Wilson senior Elton Anderson strives for excellence in school, the field & at home

Local

Portraits on display; cavOILcade Coronation set

Beaumont

Local representative joins Texas Crime Stoppers Council

Groves

Omar Hamza receives 2020 Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award

Local

BRIEF — East Mount Olive Baptist offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

Local

MONDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Category 2 hurricane Delta could hit Friday; local projections shared