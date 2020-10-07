expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Partners in Primary Care is opening a Port Arthur location this month at 8555 Memorial Blvd., Suite 100. (Courtesy photo)

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Partners in Primary Care offers a unique approach to wellness after 65, with a dedicated Care Team trained to meet the unique health care needs of seniors.

Those who become a patient can enjoy convenient, one-stop primary care designed to proactively address physical and mental health, as well as a deep commitment to personal safety at every location.

Partners in Primary Care plans to be a leader in Southeast Texas, with one location slated to open in Port Arthur in October at 8555 Memorial Blvd., Suite 100.

Five other locations are already operational in the Houston area: Baytown, Downtown East, Gulfgate, Jacinto City and Pasadena.

Six more locations, including Port Arthur, are opening in 2020.

Call 713-804-4689 to schedule an in-person VIP tour or visit SeniorFocusedHouston.com

for a virtual grand opening anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Partners in Primary Care is Medicare Advantage friendly, accepting Aetna, Cigna, Humana, TexanPlus and WellCare of Texas Medicare Advantage plans.

Visit Partners in Primary Care on Facebook for activities and events.

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

Groves

PNG ‘going to figure out’ cure for first-half woes

High School Sports

Titans move up district opener against La Porte

Local

Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas film round-up

Local

Drive-thru Flu Clinic set for Thursday

Local

TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

BREAKING NEWS

Health department reports 2 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Groves

Memorial, PNG move games due to possible inclement weather

Local

Police work to ID “John Doe” remains found in bayou

Local

TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Delta strengthens to “major hurricane” with potential local impact

High School Sports

Meet Nederland’s starting safety, receiver, punter & returner — it’s the same guy

High School Sports

Lance & Landen Vaughn’s twin connection powers PNG running game

Groves

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

Local

Nederland spending $1.4M for new truck, greater fire protection

Local

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application

High School Sports

BRIGHT FUTURES — Wilson senior Elton Anderson strives for excellence in school, the field & at home

Local

Portraits on display; cavOILcade Coronation set

Beaumont

Local representative joins Texas Crime Stoppers Council

Groves

Omar Hamza receives 2020 Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award

Local

BRIEF — East Mount Olive Baptist offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

Local

MONDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Category 2 hurricane Delta could hit Friday; local projections shared