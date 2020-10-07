expand
October 7, 2020

Pictured is a screenshot of video released by police of a reported trailer theft.

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

By PA News

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

A Port Arthur Police Department detective is asking for the public’s help locating a trailer thief.

In a video released Wednesday afternoon, a clearly visible red Dodge pickup truck backs into a driveway and pulls a trailer away.

The street where the reported crime took place was not made public.

A time stamp on the video appears to indicate the actions took place in August. Port Arthur Newsmedia is reaching out to authorities for clarification and detail.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door, dark red over grey Dodge truck.

Those who have information about this vehicle or other information about the crime are asked to call Det. Walter Flores at 409-983-8678.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You will not be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

