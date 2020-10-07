expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

By PA News

Published 10:27 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Jefferson County is under a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch.

The concerns come following a 10 a.m. Wednesday update of Hurricane Delta.

Delta made landfall Wednesday morning near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, and will come into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Landfall projections for the U.S. show a category 2 or 3 hurricane arriving Friday in southwest or south central Louisiana.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is 685 miles from Port Arthur.

Tropical storm wind speed probabilities for Southeast Texas are 40 to 70 percent. Hurricane wind speed probabilities for Southeast Texas are 5 to 20 percent.

The potential storm surge for Southeast Texas in feet above ground level is 2-4 feet.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Wednesday and Thursday. As Delta approaches the coast on Friday, tides will be higher to the east of the center, and lower to the west of the center.

Southeast Texas is expected to see two inches of rain through Monday as a result of the storm.

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19

Local

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

Local

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

Local

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Local

PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

Groves

PNG ‘going to figure out’ cure for first-half woes

High School Sports

Titans move up district opener against La Porte

Local

Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas film round-up

Local

Drive-thru Flu Clinic set for Thursday

Local

TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

BREAKING NEWS

Health department reports 2 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Groves

Memorial, PNG move games due to possible inclement weather

Local

Police work to ID “John Doe” remains found in bayou

Local

TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Delta strengthens to “major hurricane” with potential local impact

High School Sports

Meet Nederland’s starting safety, receiver, punter & returner — it’s the same guy

High School Sports

Lance & Landen Vaughn’s twin connection powers PNG running game

Groves

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

Local

Nederland spending $1.4M for new truck, greater fire protection

Local

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application