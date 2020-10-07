expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

By PA News

Published 4:52 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said weather quickly deteriorating over the northeast Yucatan coast with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds arriving soon due to Hurricane Delta.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico, and Cozumel.

Interests along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast are monitoring the progress of Delta.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area later Wednesday.

At 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located just offshore of the Yucatan peninsula about 35 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula during the next few hours. Delta is then forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts – a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Little change in strength is expected to occur before the center reaches the coast of the Yucatan peninsula during the next few hours. Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday, and Delta could become a category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday. Weakening is expected as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

The next complete advisory will be issued by National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19

Local

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

Local

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

Local

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Local

PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

Groves

PNG ‘going to figure out’ cure for first-half woes

High School Sports

Titans move up district opener against La Porte

Local

Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas film round-up

Local

Drive-thru Flu Clinic set for Thursday

Local

TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

BREAKING NEWS

Health department reports 2 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Groves

Memorial, PNG move games due to possible inclement weather

Local

Police work to ID “John Doe” remains found in bayou

Local

TUESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Delta strengthens to “major hurricane” with potential local impact

High School Sports

Meet Nederland’s starting safety, receiver, punter & returner — it’s the same guy

High School Sports

Lance & Landen Vaughn’s twin connection powers PNG running game

Groves

Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

Local

Nederland spending $1.4M for new truck, greater fire protection

Local

Jefferson County clerk details procedures for county mail-in ballot application