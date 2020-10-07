WEDNESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta includes SE Texas impacts

Hurricane Delta has moved into the southern Gulf of Mexico and is slowly strengthening again, according to the National Weather Service, which reported an update at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Landfall projections for the U.S. show Delta as a category 2 hurricane on Friday in Cameron and/or Vermilion Parish.

Jefferson County is currently under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch but not a Flash Flood Watch.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the storm is 685 miles from Port Arthur.