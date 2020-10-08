expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 8, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:32 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Mary Ann LeTulle, 85, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away October 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Michael F. Guidry, 76, of Nederland, died, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Theresa “Tess” Mouton, 91, of The Woodlands, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Joel Brian Norsworthy, 75, of Beaumont, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jacqueline Henry, 89, of Port Neches, Texas passed away October 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Angela Dorsey Williams, 51, of Port Arthur died Saturday, October 3, 2020.  Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Joseph Brown, 72, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Jean Marilyn Hollingsworth, 83, of Port Neches passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Roger Buddy Townsend, 70, of Groves passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Magnolia Manor, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Carlos Armando Romero, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton
Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Helen Moore, 80, of Groves, Texas died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Local

THURSDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Delta expected to hit as category 2 hurricane

Local

PA mayor issues declaration of disaster as Hurricane Delta approaches

Local

UPDATE: Hurricane Delta delays reopening of remodeled Port Arthur movie theater

Local

SCHOOL WEATHER UPDATES: Lamar State-PA, local public & private schools adjust to Hurricane Delta

Local

Judge Branick: no evacuation call for Jefferson County; Mayor Bartie calls for voluntary Sabine evacuation

Local

THURSDAY 10 am UPDATE: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning for Jefferson County

Local

THURSDAY 7 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta to strike Cameron Parish, impact Jefferson County

Local

WATCH: Port Neches family “survives” Idaho wilderness; now you can watch their adventure

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Transit looking for contractors in million-dollar expansion; seminar moved to Oct. 16

Local

Local man linked to child sexual assault; police need help finding suspect

Local

Ghosts, ghouls & bowling: Great cause and good time strikes this month

Groves

PHOTOS — Groves education demolitions underway

Local

Dispose of household hazardous waste & scrap tires for free

High School Sports

Winding path to Sabine Pass football season opener nears an end

BREAKING NEWS

WEDNESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta includes SE Texas impacts

Groves

Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19

Local

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

Local

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

Local

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Local

PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy