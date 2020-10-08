expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

Jesse Wright/The News Above, garbage is sorted at a debris site of 60th Street in Port Arthur. The debris is sorted at debris sites before it is transferred to the city’s landfill. Though the debris is bad news for residents, the landfill will take in millions in dump fees due to the storm damage. Below, scattered throughout the site are the remains of a life before the flood.

Dispose of household hazardous waste & scrap tires for free

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

BRIDGE CITY — The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Bridge City Intermediate School parking lot, 1029 W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

During this free event, the Commission is collecting items that could cause damage to your health or the environment if they are disposed of improperly.

Some of the items include paints, cleaners, antifreeze, car batteries, used oil, insecticides, swimming pool chemicals and many others. For a complete list of acceptable materials, call Bob Dickinson at 409-899-8444, ext. 7520.

Scrap tires will also be collected during this event. There is no charge for a participant’s first eight tires.

There will be a $1 charge for each additional tire. Oversized tires are not accepted.

The Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event is a program of the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Special to The News

Local

WATCH: Port Neches family “survives” Idaho wilderness; now you can watch their adventure

Local

Port Arthur Transit looking for contractors in million-dollar expansion; seminar planned Friday

Local

Local man linked to child sexual assault; police need help finding suspect

Local

Ghosts, ghouls & bowling: Great cause and good time strikes this month

Groves

PHOTOS — Groves education demolitions underway

Local

Dispose of household hazardous waste & scrap tires for free

High School Sports

Winding path to Sabine Pass football season opener nears an end

BREAKING NEWS

WEDNESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta includes SE Texas impacts

Groves

Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19

Local

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

Local

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

Local

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Local

PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

Groves

PNG ‘going to figure out’ cure for first-half woes

High School Sports

Titans move up district opener against La Porte

Local

Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas film round-up

Local

Drive-thru Flu Clinic set for Thursday

Local

TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

BREAKING NEWS

Health department reports 2 COVID deaths on Tuesday