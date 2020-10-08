expand
October 8, 2020

One Sabine Pass defender lines up against a full offensive line during Wednesday’s practice. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-7-20

Hurricane Delta resets Sabine Pass home volleyball, football showdowns

By I.C. Murrell

Published 11:30 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

Sabine Pass’ home volleyball match and football game against Burkeville have been tentatively rescheduled to Saturday afternoon due to threat of Hurricane Delta.

The volleyball match is scheduled for noon at Sabine Pass’ main gym.

The football game is set for 2 p.m. at Shark Stadium, just across Texas 87 from the campus.

The football game, a District 12-2A Division II contest, will be the season opener for the 16-man Sharks, who had to cancel games against Colmesneil and Acadian Home School due to a lack of roster depth.

Burkeville is 1-3 on the season.

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

