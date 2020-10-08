expand
October 8, 2020

Lee B. Smith Sr.

By PA News

Published 5:46 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Lee B. Smith, Sr., age 88, passed away on September 30, 2020 in Port Arthur, Texas. He was surrounded by family.

Lee was born February 8, 1932 in Charenton, Louisiana to the late Herman Smith and Gertrude Garrison.

Lee settled in Port Arthur, Texas and attended Abraham Lincoln High School.

Lee dedicated his life to his wife, family, and employment at Texaco Refinery, where he retired after 42 years of service.

Lee’s unending faith in God was rooted in New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he was an active member who served in multiple capacities within the church.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Louise Smith, his parents Herman and Gertrude Smith, two daughters, Elizabeth
Satchell and Myrna Lee Williams, two sons, Lee B Smith, Jr. and Phillip Tanner; two brothers, Edward Smith, Nathaniel Smith; one sister Lorraine Harmanson and first wife Edra Tanner Smith.

He leaves to cherished memories with his four daughters, Valerie Washington, Gertrude Smith (Roderick), Betty Joyce Miller, Josephine
Steele (Stephon); two sons, Joseph Smith (Darlene) and Sidney Smith (Phyllis); one brother Eldridge Smith (Earline); 25 grandchildren and
a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Services will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas beginning at
11:00 am.

The viewing will be from 9:00 am- 11:00 am. Due to COVID restrictions the funeral will be reserved for family only.

The viewing will be open to the public from 9:00 am- 11:00 am for those who would like to pay their respect.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

