Visitation for Lindy J. Dunbar will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at East Mount Olive Baptist Church, 800 E. Thomas Blvd. at 9:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. Lee E. Fields, Jr. The funeral will be under the direction of Moody-Harris Funeral Home.